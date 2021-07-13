Caas Capital Management LP Invests $1.24 Million in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter valued at $248,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter valued at $992,000.

Get Glenfarne Merger alerts:

Glenfarne Merger stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.