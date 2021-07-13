Caas Capital Management LP Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Caas Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,338 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,718,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,293,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

NYSE:SHC opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.