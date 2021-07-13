Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 100,000 ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of ThredUp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

TDUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ThredUp stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. Equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

