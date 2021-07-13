BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $625,711 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

