Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 38,390 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,390 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

