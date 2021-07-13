Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,434 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after acquiring an additional 495,391 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,656 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,190,000 after purchasing an additional 570,128 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

