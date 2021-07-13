Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

LEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

