Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $191.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.22. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.30 and a 52-week high of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

