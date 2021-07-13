Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Fortinet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Fortinet by 1,047.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $255.79 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $259.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

