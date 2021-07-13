Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWR stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.