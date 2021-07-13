Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,944,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,439,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $4,781,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

