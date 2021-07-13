Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40,710 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $252.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $117.42 and a 1 year high of $252.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

