Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,380 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of KRE opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

