Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LCAAU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.