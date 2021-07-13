Brokers Set Expectations for The Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $23.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 646.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

