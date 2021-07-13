Brokers Issue Forecasts for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Insurance in a report issued on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $426.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.04. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.49 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

