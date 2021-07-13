Brokerages Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Price Target at $85.38

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $74.32. 9,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.