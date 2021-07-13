Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) PT at $82.00

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.45. The company had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,105. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $553,370.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,842,069 shares of company stock worth $170,140,064. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

