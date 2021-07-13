Brokerages Set Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Target Price at $34.30

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

