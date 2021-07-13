Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Target Price at $116.86

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. HEICO has a twelve month low of $92.45 and a twelve month high of $148.95. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

