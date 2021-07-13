Brokerages Set Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target at $19.43

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 50.5% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 347,114 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 116,490 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 180.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 66.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 165,483 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 496.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 81,207 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

