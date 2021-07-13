Brokerages Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $49.75

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Fastenal stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.56. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $254,009,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $143,831,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 33.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after buying an additional 842,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

