Brokerages Set Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Target Price at €148.43

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €148.43 ($174.62).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

AFX opened at €168.85 ($198.65) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €152.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.86. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €86.30 ($101.53) and a 1-year high of €169.70 ($199.65).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.