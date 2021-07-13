Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Target Price at C$36.00

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,535.99. Also, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,215.52.

TSE:CU traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$34.84. 404,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,988. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$29.96 and a 52 week high of C$36.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The company has a market cap of C$9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

