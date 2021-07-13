Brokerages Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Target Price at $19.33

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVDL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 268,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.72 million, a PE ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

