Brokerages Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT at $148.33

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $146.31. 1,107,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,558,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.47. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.