Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target at $174.95

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.22. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.