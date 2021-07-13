Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:WPM opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.72. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $234,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

