Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:WPM opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.72. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $234,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.