Brokerages Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post $2.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.54 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 17.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 52.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI remained flat at $$45.17 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 662,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,297. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.22. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

