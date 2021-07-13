Brokerages Expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.14). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million.

LPTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPTX stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

