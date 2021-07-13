Brokerages Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

KEYS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.57. 4,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,226. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $158.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.50.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after acquiring an additional 632,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after acquiring an additional 439,225 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

