Brokerages Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.00. IntriCon reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of IntriCon stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,195. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30. IntriCon has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.52 million, a PE ratio of -555.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $140,693.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IntriCon by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IntriCon by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in IntriCon by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in IntriCon by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

