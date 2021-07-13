Brokerages Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post $2.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.28. Customers Bancorp reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 257.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $818,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508 in the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,799,000 after buying an additional 133,101 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $7,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

