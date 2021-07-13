Brokerages Anticipate Repligen Co. (NYSE:RGEN) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NYSE:RGEN) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.49. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repligen.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38.

Shares of NYSE RGEN traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $202.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,492. Repligen has a 12-month low of $120.12 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

