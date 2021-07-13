Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.64 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report sales of $41.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.16 million and the lowest is $40.40 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $212.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $87.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $99.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $200.30 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $454.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESPR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 120,075 shares during the period. Meditor Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,191 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,600,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,897,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $18,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

