Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Bright Scholar Education stock remained flat at $$4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,676. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.05 million, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $124.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

