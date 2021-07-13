boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of boohoo group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $86.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.83. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

