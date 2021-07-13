Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ BSBK opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09. Bogota Financial has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $146.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBK. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 23.2% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 549,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the first quarter valued at $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

