Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ BSBK opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09. Bogota Financial has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $146.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.18.
Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter.
About Bogota Financial
Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.
