BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of DMF stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $9.69.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

