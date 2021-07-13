BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of DMF stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $9.69.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile
