BMO Capital Markets Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 74.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.28.

Shares of HBM stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.59. 630,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,502. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -14.04. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.16 and a 52 week high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

