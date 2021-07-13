B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 537.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 537.86 ($7.03).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BME. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 559 ($7.30) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 560.59. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 428.50 ($5.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.38%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

