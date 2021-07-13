BLAST (BLAST) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $26,781.57 and approximately $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006441 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000131 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

