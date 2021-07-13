BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $906.65 and last traded at $905.91, with a volume of 749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $901.31.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $910.23.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $139.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $870.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.