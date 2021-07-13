BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,017.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $944.00 to $1,017.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $910.23.

Shares of BLK opened at $915.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $870.17. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $920.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 37.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

