Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:MYC opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

