BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $17.44.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
