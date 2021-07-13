BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

