Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BTT stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.95.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

