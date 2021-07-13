Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
BTT stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.95.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
