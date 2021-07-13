BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,177 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,521 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $1,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 45,105 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.16. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.27.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

