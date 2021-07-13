BlackRock Inc. Buys New Holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 127,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Separately, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE ACR opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 243.37 and a current ratio of 243.37. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.67%. Equities analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

