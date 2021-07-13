BlackRock Inc. Buys 567,418 Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) by 296.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,418 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.08% of Astrotech worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Astrotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ASTC stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19. Astrotech Co. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 1,686.07%.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

